Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Z in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Z’s FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. Z has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion.

Z Company Profile

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

