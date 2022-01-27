Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN) Insider Sells £211.44 in Stock

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN) insider Barry Kenneth Hextall sold 1,762 shares of Yourgene Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £211.44 ($285.27).
Shares of YGEN opened at GBX 10.70 ($0.14) on Thursday. Yourgene Health Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 10.51 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.20. The stock has a market cap of £77.44 million and a PE ratio of -7.64.
Yourgene Health Company Profile
