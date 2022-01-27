Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN) Insider Sells £211.44 in Stock

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN) insider Barry Kenneth Hextall sold 1,762 shares of Yourgene Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £211.44 ($285.27).

Shares of YGEN opened at GBX 10.70 ($0.14) on Thursday. Yourgene Health Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 10.51 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.20. The stock has a market cap of £77.44 million and a PE ratio of -7.64.

Get Yourgene Health alerts:

Yourgene Health Company Profile

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) screening for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome and other genetic disorders.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Yourgene Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yourgene Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.