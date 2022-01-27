Yield Protocol (YIELD) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $470,357.65 and approximately $37,770.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

