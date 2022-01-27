Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.61

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.61 and traded as high as C$1.95. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.86, with a volume of 497,311 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Yangarra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$160.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.88 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.1778823 EPS for the current year.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director James Grant Evaskevich bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,998,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,008,156.32. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,111 shares of company stock valued at $69,544.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

