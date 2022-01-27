Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Xylem were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

XYL stock opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.83. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

