Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Cowen

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.82.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $10.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.35. 184,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Xilinx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,615 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Xilinx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,041 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Xilinx by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,706 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.