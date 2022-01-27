Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xerox were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,811,000. Icahn Carl C increased its stake in Xerox by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,446 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,599,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after acquiring an additional 896,763 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NYSE:XRX opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

