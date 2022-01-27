Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.67). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. 4,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,520. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

