WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,594 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,572,000 after buying an additional 761,251 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 260,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after buying an additional 179,623 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 245,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 122,989 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

WSFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

