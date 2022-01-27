Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,369.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $521,548.58 and $1,369.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $271.50 or 0.00735140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00049038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.74 or 0.06681917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00053650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,821.99 or 0.99703355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052314 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

