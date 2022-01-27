Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) was downgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

WRAP stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $98.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.52. Wrap Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 340.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wrap Technologies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wrap Technologies news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,240. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRAP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 190.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

