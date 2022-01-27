WOWswap Trading Down 34.1% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $42,363.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $8.40 or 0.00022812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.11 or 0.06673059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00053665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,729.29 or 0.99749991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00053312 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 542,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

