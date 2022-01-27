Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $858.39

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 858.39 ($11.58) and traded as low as GBX 857.50 ($11.57). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 876 ($11.82), with a volume of 527,459 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.02) to GBX 920 ($12.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.79) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 907 ($12.24).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 831.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 858.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

