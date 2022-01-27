Woodcoin Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $442,836.20 and approximately $800.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,821.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.63 or 0.06739650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00295434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.88 or 0.00792684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00066307 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00401634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00247540 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

