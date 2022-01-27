WMS Partners LLC Takes $205,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after acquiring an additional 777,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,037,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,734,000 after acquiring an additional 545,291 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $73.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

