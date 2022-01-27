Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,600 ($75.55) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WIZZ. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($73.53) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($70.16) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,178.45 ($69.87).

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,228 ($57.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,324.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,673.76. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 3,600 ($48.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,595 ($75.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.54), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($615,353.48).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

