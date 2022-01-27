WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.26 and last traded at $63.58. Approximately 400,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 215,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average is $62.93.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.