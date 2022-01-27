WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.12

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and traded as high as $49.13. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 40,807 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 68,100.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 18.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.