Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Wingstop reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WING. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.28.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.79. 490,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.54. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

