Wing Finance (WING) Price Down 27.5% Over Last Week

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $8.84 or 0.00024086 BTC on major exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $20.10 million and $1.87 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 27.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.10 or 0.06638006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00053155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,693.48 or 0.99984049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00052108 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,398,978 coins and its circulating supply is 2,273,979 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

