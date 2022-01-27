Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $180.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $6.42 on Wednesday, hitting $149.80. 1,629,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,093. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $223.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

