William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nevro in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($3.42) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.43).

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.

NYSE NVRO opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.96. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. Nevro has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $183.77.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nevro by 7,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nevro by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.