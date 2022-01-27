Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.00-27.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.39. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-6% (implying $23.08-23.30 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.69 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.23.

WHR stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.65. 1,680,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,366. Whirlpool has a one year low of $180.44 and a one year high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

