Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,155,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,779 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $112,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 115,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY opened at $38.08 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.