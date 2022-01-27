Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of WU stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.95. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Western Union by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,661 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Western Union by 11,414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after buying an additional 2,935,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Western Union by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after buying an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Union by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after buying an additional 1,520,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

