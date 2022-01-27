Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

WES stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

