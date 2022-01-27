Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Position Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,510,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.41% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $273,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $109.74 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $67.33 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day moving average is $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.91%.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

