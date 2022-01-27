Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend payment by 63.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wells Fargo & Company has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $222.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,140 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $68,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

