Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $100.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTRA. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.82.

Natera stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.14. Natera has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,115 shares of company stock valued at $13,494,651 over the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

