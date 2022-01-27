Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Discover Financial Services (DFS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) recently:

1/24/2022 – Discover Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/21/2022 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $142.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Discover Financial Services is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $140.00.

1/10/2022 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Discover Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Expansion in the global payments business and an attractive core business poise it well for growth. A gradual economic recovery and improved consumer spending are providing an impetus to its sales volume. The company's strong balance sheet is another positive, highlighted by its cash and investment securities being higher than long-term borrowings. A solid financial position enables it to deploy capital via buybacks and dividends. New account growth and strong credit performance are major positives. However, its expenses are expected to increase going forward, which will restrict the margins. Also, provision for loan losses remains a concern. A Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of 0% leave us inconclusive as it is set to report its 3Q earnings on Jan 19.”

12/6/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $146.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.96. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 189.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after buying an additional 1,299,078 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after buying an additional 1,167,665 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after buying an additional 1,119,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.