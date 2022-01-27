WealthShield Partners LLC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $136.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.82. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.