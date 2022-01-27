WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $140.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.86 and a 200 day moving average of $147.32. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

