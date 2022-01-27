WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $104.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $70.93 and a 1 year high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.57.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

