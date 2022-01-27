WealthShield Partners LLC Has $850,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 438,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,587,000 after purchasing an additional 93,961 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 292,802 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 75,089 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $212.45 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $115.14 and a one year high of $222.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

