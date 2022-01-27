Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.70) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WHR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of WHR opened at GBX 166.80 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. The firm has a market cap of £708.67 million and a PE ratio of 4.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.79. Warehouse REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 177.80 ($2.40).

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman bought 37,360 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £60,149.60 ($81,151.65).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

