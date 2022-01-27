Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,959. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $81.52 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.27 and its 200-day moving average is $125.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

