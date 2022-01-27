Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €163.73 ($186.05).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH traded up €0.75 ($0.85) on Wednesday, reaching €123.75 ($140.63). The company had a trading volume of 175,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a fifty day moving average of €144.57 and a 200-day moving average of €144.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a one year high of €174.75 ($198.58).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.