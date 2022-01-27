Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €253.29 ($287.82).

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($269.32) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded up €1.74 ($1.98) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €178.26 ($202.57). The company had a trading volume of 1,140,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €155.20 ($176.36) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($286.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion and a PE ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €181.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €192.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

