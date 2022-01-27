Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. Vocera Communications reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

VCRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $175,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $528,508.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,785. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,750 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,208,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,282,000 after purchasing an additional 176,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 501,209 shares during the period.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $78.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.32 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

