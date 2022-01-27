Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Vista Oil & Gas from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of VIST opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $175.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

