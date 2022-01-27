VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,471 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.45% of VirnetX worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in VirnetX by 329.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 157,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VirnetX by 246.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 144,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VirnetX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,149,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VirnetX during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in VirnetX by 6.9% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 441,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

VHC stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.54. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 101,869.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

