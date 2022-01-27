Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 64,658 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 64,658 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WES. FMR LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $5,321,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 69.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 984,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 404,077 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 3.78. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.