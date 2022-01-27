Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,378 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 42.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 309,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 99,180 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $119.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.