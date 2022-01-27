Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.70 Million in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 12,812.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 66.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lear during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $171.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.32 and a 200-day moving average of $171.29. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $144.77 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.29.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.