Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 123.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 543,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Citigroup by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 611,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,023,000 after acquiring an additional 71,303 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

