ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded by KeyCorp to Sector Weight

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

VIAC opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

