Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) and Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Critical Survey

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) and Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Veru alerts:

30.4% of Veru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Summit Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Veru shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Summit Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veru and Summit Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veru 0 0 4 0 3.00 Summit Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Veru currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 369.08%. Given Veru’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Veru is more favorable than Summit Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veru and Summit Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veru $61.26 million 6.13 $7.39 million $0.11 42.64 Summit Therapeutics $20.17 million 9.83 -$52.70 million ($0.86) -2.36

Veru has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Therapeutics. Summit Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veru and Summit Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veru 12.07% -8.61% -7.20% Summit Therapeutics -424.58% -82.11% -58.01%

Volatility and Risk

Veru has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veru beats Summit Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veru

Veru, Inc. is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT. The firm’s breast cancer drug candidates include: Enobosarm, an oral, new chemical entity, selective androgen receptor agonist that targets the androgen receptor in AR+/ER+/HER2-hormone sensitive metastatic breast cancer without unwanted virilizing side effects; and VERU 111 for triple negative metastatic breast cancer that has become resistant to taxane IV chemotherapy. It is also advancing the new drug formulation TADFYN, tadalafil and fin

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI. It also develops DDS-01 series to treat infection caused by the bacteria Neisseria gonorrhoeae through Discuva platform; and DDS-04 series to treat Enterobacteriaceae. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.