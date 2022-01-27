Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.48). Verona Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verona Pharma.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:VRNA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.98. 69,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,066. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $359.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $33,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,790. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verona Pharma (VRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.