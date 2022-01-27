Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.30. 10,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 853,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 100.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Veracyte by 20.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $216,000.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

