Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,297 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,366 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $296.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.14 and its 200-day moving average is $309.42. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.68.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.